Tabasco, Chiapas, Yucatan, Campeche, and Quintana Roo must be promoted as the Maya World

The head of the Ministry of Tourism of Campeche, Jorge Manos Esparragoza, revealed that Campeche is in talks with the states of Tabasco, Chiapas, Yucatan, and Quintana Roo so that that all 5 states can focus strongly to tourism and promote the region as tourism of the Mayan World.

All states must look for strategies that serve to attract first local tourism, then regional tourism, to advance to the national one and, for the months of October and November, promote it internationally.

He noted that to have the desired success with the proposal, the entire region needs to be homologated with clean and safe state certifications since it is necessary for tourism of any kind to be sure they will be visiting a state that takes hygiene measures seriously, that follows the health and safety protocols so that travelers can go wherever they want in the region and truly enjoy their experience.

“The region must unite so that tourists can get to know and enjoy the walled city of Campeche, as well as its food; admire a wonder of the world like Chichen Itzá in Yucatan; bathe on the beaches and beauty of Quintana Roo, and get to know the natural, architectural and gastronomic beauties of Tabasco and Chiapas”, Manos Ezparrgoza concluded.

