Fatal accident on Mérida’s Periferico

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN., July 23, 2020.- A tragic accident was registered on the Périférico de Mérida in which three people died, including a baby.

The accident occurred at kilometer 45 of Mérida’s Periferico near the state security complex.

According to the report, a Nissan Tsuru jumped over the signaling buoys and got hit by a red car that was passing at high speed. Due to the strong impact, the Tsuru’s rear part was totally destroyed and whatever was left of the car ended up on the side of the road.

Three people who were aboard the Tsuru died from the impact. The deceased are two adults, and a baby. In addition, another infant, presumably twin of the deceased, was rescued by a firefighter and transferred to the hospital.

According to data provided, the woman who died was wearing an inmate bracelet from the Maternal and Child Center (Centro Materno Infantil).

Agents of the Attorney General’s Office, experts from the State Police, as well as firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene.

