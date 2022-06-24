One dead after a fatal accident in Uman

On Thursday, June 23, in Umán, a man died in a fatal work accident at a freezer company, located at kilometer 14.5 of the Mérida-Umán highway.

(SSP).- The victim, identified as Mario “N”, 45, was on a platform checking merchandise when the driver of a trailer backed up to park by the boarding ramp.

Unfortunately, neither the man on the ground nor the trucker noticed each other, and the trailer crushed the worker.

Colleagues who observed what happened yelled at the truck driver to move forward and free the employee’s body, but apparently, he was already dead.

Later, police and paramedics arrived at the scene, but they were unable to save the worker’s life.

The site was cordoned off by agents of the State Police while personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office carried out procedures, and finally, the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) staff removed the body.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments