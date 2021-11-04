Cancun beach shooting leaves two dead and one tourist injured

The report, still preliminary, states that a person was probably deprived of liberty and entered a boat to be taken to an unknown place.
Cancun.- The Quintana Roo Center for Coordination, Control, Command, Computing, and Communication (C-5), based in Cancun, received the report of an average of 15 armed people on the beaches of the Hyatt Ziva hotel, in Bahía Petempich, in the municipality of Puerto Morelos, south of this city.
The report, still preliminary, states that probably a person was deprived of liberty and entered a boat to be taken to an unknown place, heading north. It is also mentioned that there is one injured person when he was hit with the handle of a pistol and another with a bullet wound.
The Secretariat of Public Security of Quintana Roo confirmed that they received a report to 911, about “irregular activity” in the surroundings of “a hotel” located in Puerto Morelos, a complaint that is in the process of being verified.
The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that it was no “irregular activity” it was a “confrontation with firearms between members of rival groups of drug dealers”, on a beach hotel in Puerto Morelos.
In the events, two people belonging to these groups died at the scene, while a tourist had to receive medical attention for a “minor injury.” The Prosecutor’s Office ruled out any kidnapping attempt.
On social networks, American citizens requested help in the presence of armed people who broke into the Hyatt Ziva beach, opening fire in broad daylight.
Source: El Universal
