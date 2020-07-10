Hospital of the IMSS, “Benito Juárez,” closed its doors to patients.

Mauricio Vila and the local authorities have insisted that there is room in the state’s clinics, yet, complaints grow everyday, about the refusal to receive sick people from Covid-19 or other ailments.
MERIDA: Since 0300 hours, the 12th Regional Hospital of the IMSS, Benito Juárez, closed its doors to the reception of patients.
Although the authorities have insisted that there is room in the state’s clinics, there are more complaints about the refusal to receive sick people from Covid-19 or other ailments.
According to witnesses, today an SSY and two SSP ambulances have been outside the “Juarez” hospital since the early hours of the morning, with patients who at first were not so severe, but their health has been deteriorating more and more.
Human rights violation
“The ambulances came and locked the door on them,” said some people who saw this action by the guards. Nor have any doctors been seen to go out and check on the patients, so they consider it a violation of human rights.
This causes the ambulances to be detained indefinitely and therefore stop serving other patients or people who need help in an emergency.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
