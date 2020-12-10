U.S. records number of deaths and infections per covid-19 in a single day.

The winter season, with its typical harsh scourge of ice, snowstorms and winds with temperatures below zero degrees Celsius will contribute to increasing the statistics.

WASHINGTON (apro) – Federal health authorities and Johns Hopkins University reported that on December 9, 3,124 people died in the United States because of the coronavirus, and 215,860 people tested positive for the virus. The expansion of covid-19 in the United States registered its highest balance of infections and deaths on Wednesday, December 9 of this year. Since the first case of illness and death by the virus last January.

In terms of virus infections, Johns Hopkins establishes that 215 thousand 860 people in the United States were positive for the virus infection on Wednesday of this week. This country worldwide suffers the greatest expansion of the viral and highly lethal disease.

In sum, and up to the moment since Johns Hopkins carries out and updates minute by minute the log of the ravages caused by the pandemic, there are 15 million 392 thousand 196 people infected with the virus in the United States, and 289 thousand 450 have died.

Worldwide, the prestigious American University specialized in medical schools reports that the sum of covid-19 infections among all nations on the planet gives the figure of 69 million 16 thousand 437 people with the disease and the death of one million 571 thousand 890.

Los Angeles heads deaths and infections.

The information provided by Johns Hopkins and updated minute by minute, points to the county (municipality) of Los Angeles, California, as the entity with the most deaths and infections of people per covid-19: eight thousand 75 and 475 thousand 271, respectively.

In the lethality by county, Los Angeles is followed by Kings and Queens, New York, with seven thousand 540 and seven thousand 388; Cook, Illinois, with seven thousand 134; Bronx, New York, five thousand 35 and Maricopa, Arizona with four thousand 213.

After Los Angeles, the counties with the highest statistics are Cook, with 338,093: Miami-Dade, Florida, 249,043; Maricopa, 239,417; Harris, Texas, 201,494; and Dallas, also in the state of Texas, with 152,288.

Federal health authorities insist that even with the news that the covid-19 vaccine will begin to be administered in the United States at the end of this month, the numbers of infections and deaths will hardly be able to decrease in the short term.

The winter season, with its typical harsh scourge of ice and snowstorms and winds with temperatures below zero degrees Celsius in the northern states, doctors, scientists, and epidemiologists say, will contribute to increasing the statistics.

According to experts, the bronchial diseases and the Influenza virus, which are the common denominator among the U.S. population during the winter season, will be a factor contributing to the increase in deaths and infections of covid-19.







