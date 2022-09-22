Another earthquake of 6.9 shakes Michoacán and CDMX.

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake was registered early Thursday morning, with the epicenter again in Coalcomán, Michoacán, which was felt in some areas of Mexico City and activated the seismic alert. In addition, authorities reported that two people died in the capital of the Republic.

The movement was registered at 01:16 hours at 84 kilometers from Coalcomán, where just last Monday, September 19, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake was registered, which caused landslides mainly in Michoacán and Colima.

According to the first reports, one of the most affected localities was Uruapan, where the facilities of a BBVA branch in the center of that town in the Purepecha region of Michoacán were severely damaged.



The Civil Protection of Michoacán activated its surveillance and attention protocol early this morning in the 113 municipalities of Michoacán, where the earthquake was felt.

Governor Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla called on the state’s inhabitants to remain calm. He informed them that his administration was already communicating with the municipalities of Coalcoman and Coahuayana to attend to possible damages.

Soldiers of the Mexican Army and agents of the Civil Guard (State Police) joined the inspection rounds. Initially, the National Seismological Service had said that the magnitude was 6.5, a later adjusted figure.



In a first report, at 2:00 a.m., Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out that the 6.9 magnitude earthquake was felt in Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, Guerrero, and Mexico City, where, up to this moment, no damages were reported, and “we will continue to be alert” to the information gathered.

“The earthquake occurred again at about 1:20 in the morning, an aftershock reported at 6.5, and Claudia’s information has already come out that there is no damage in the city”, said the head of the Federal Executive. At the same time, he received a call from the Chief of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, who informed him that the magnitude of the tremor was adjusted to 6.9.

Minutes later, President López Obrador informed on his social networks that he communicated with the Secretary of National Defense, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, who reported no damage. A few minutes later, López Obrador uploaded a new video, in which he updated his report.

Meanwhile, the Head of Government indicated on her social networks that the earthquake was perceptible in the country’s capital, emergency protocols were activated, and, unfortunately, two people died: a man in the Educación neighborhood due to a heart attack, and a woman in the Doctores neighborhood, after falling from the stairs of her home.

The Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, informed Sheinbaum that “the condors that fly over the City have no record of damage in the City, so far.”

The Head of Government added that failures in the electric power service were reported and that the Federal Electricity Commission was working on its revision.

Except for these failures in the electric power service, there were no reports of any damage to the city’s municipalities.

The mayor of Iztapalapa, Clara Brugada, informed that after the first revisions to hospital infrastructure, public transportation services, Metro and elevated Trolleybus, and hydraulic infrastructure were unaffected.

“We have reports of several neighborhoods without electric power, awaiting the prompt re-establishment of service by the Federal Electricity Commission,” she said.

The mayor of Coyoacán, Giovani Gutiérrez, also informed that there were no damages in the district, “only some failures in the electric supply.”

Margarita Saldaña from Azcapotzalco indicated that after the earthquake, the security protocols were activated, and the civil protection area of the mayor’s office remains alert to attend to the reports that are generated.

She indicated that the mayor’s office’s C4 Control, Command, Communications, and Computing Center “does not report any damage at the moment.”

The mayoress of Tlalpan, Alfa González indicated that after the activation of the protocols, “at the moment everything is perceived without serious damages.” In contrast, the mayor of Tláhuac, Berenice Hernández, informed that she made a tour of the mayor’s office. As a result, no new developments were registered except for some neighborhoods without electricity service, as well as the mayor of Xochimilco, José Carlos Acosta, asked citizens to report failures in the seismic alert system to locate, at 56581111, with the ID of the pole and its location with street and neighborhood.

The National Coordination of Civil Protection indicated that in Michoacán, Colima, Morelos, and Jalisco, it was perceived with strong intensity, while in Mexico City it was moderate to strong.

As of 02:00 hours this Thursday, 1,229 aftershocks have been registered after the 7.7 earthquakes in Michoacán last Monday, the largest one with a magnitude of 6.9, informed the SSN.

