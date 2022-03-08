Over two million people have left Ukraine in 12 days

More than 2 million refugees have now left Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began on Feb. 24, as the fighting went on in key towns and cities across the country.

(unhcr.org).- The U.N.’s refugee agency confirmed the figure Tuesday morning, highlighting a growing humanitarian crisis that has been called the most acute since World War II.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has no plans to leave his war-torn country, as Russia’s invasion stretches on toward its second week.

“I am staying in Kyiv,” Zelenskyy said in a video address Monday night. “Not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone. For as long as it takes to win this war!”

"I stay in Kyiv. On Bankova Street. I’m not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone", says Ukraine President Zelensky in lastest video on telegram pic.twitter.com/yxluFAoWwB — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 8, 2022

The two countries agreed to evacuate civilians Tuesday from one city, Sumy, in the northeast. Ukrainian officials said that process had begun, but only after a deadly overnight Russian air assault.

Moscow, facing fierce resistance and crippling sanctions, threatened to stop the flow of gas through pipelines from Russia to Europe.

