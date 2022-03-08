Over two million people have left Ukraine in 12 days

More than 2 million refugees have now left Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began on Feb. 24, as the fighting went on in key towns and cities across the country.
(unhcr.org).- The U.N.’s refugee agency confirmed the figure Tuesday morning, highlighting a growing humanitarian crisis that has been called the most acute since World War II.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has no plans to leave his war-torn country, as Russia’s invasion stretches on toward its second week.
“I am staying in Kyiv,” Zelenskyy said in a video address Monday night. “Not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone. For as long as it takes to win this war!”
"I stay in Kyiv. On Bankova Street. I’m not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone", says Ukraine President Zelensky in lastest video on telegram pic.twitter.com/yxluFAoWwB— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 8, 2022
The two countries agreed to evacuate civilians Tuesday from one city, Sumy, in the northeast. Ukrainian officials said that process had begun, but only after a deadly overnight Russian air assault.
Moscow, facing fierce resistance and crippling sanctions, threatened to stop the flow of gas through pipelines from Russia to Europe.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Visit Casa Cenote Tulum (Cenote Manatí)
The Riviera Maya is indeed full.
-
Outrage over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could spark democracy’s global comeback (Opinion)
Staying true to his trademark journalistic.
-
IMSS Yucatan reaffirms its commitment to women’s health
All IMSS units and hospitals have.
-
Mexico City expects a long day today, March 8th
Last September, in the middle of.
-
Queretaro suspends five officials after huge brawl at soccer stadium
Queretaro State authorities in north-central Mexico.
-
CDMX deploys three thousand women police officers to monitor the mega-march
The Government of CDMX reported that.
-
Russia is using organ-rupturing bombs in Ukraine
As Russia’s assault on Ukraine continues,.
-
Feminists take the skies of Mexico City on the eve of International Women’s Day
On International Women’s Day, a group.
-
UN reports 406 deaths in Ukraine from Feb. 24th to Mar. 7th
On Monday, March 7, the UN.
-
AMLO says that violence at soccer games is part of the “leftovers” from previous neoliberal governments
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of.
Leave a Comment