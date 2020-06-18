The new covid-19 outbreak in China keeps growing

China canceled over 60% of its flights to Beijing, suspended classes, and reinforced social distancing requirements.

BEIJING China (Agencies) – After the Covid-19 coronavirus spread again in China this week, the Asian country responded yesterday by canceling flights and suspending the resumption of activities, describing the situation as “extremely serious.”

“This has raised the alarm for us,” the Communist Party secretary said during a meeting of the Standing Committee.

China canceled over 60% of its flights to Beijing, suspended classes, and reinforced social distancing requirements. It was a marked setback for the Asian nation that in March had claimed victory over the deadly Covid-19.

In other countries where infections have rebounded, governments have responded by tightening containment restrictions again.

Covid-19 in the Yucatan Peninsula

In the Yucatan Peninsula and the country in general, the coronavirus is not giving up and continues to cause new infections and deaths, as reported yesterday.

In Yucatan, the State Health Secretariat reported ten deaths from Covid-19, reaching 328 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The deceased resided in Mérida, Umán, Akil, Valladolid, Hunucmá, Acanceh and one more was a native of Calkiní who was treated in this city.

Another 76 positive cases were also reported, 33 of which corresponded to patients from the state capital and the remaining from municipalities such as Valladolid, Peto, Hunucmá, Tekax, Ticul, Tizimín, Progreso and Izamal, among others.

2,741 people are infected with the virus in the entity, of which 189 are hospitalized and in total isolation.

Campeche yesterday reported two deaths and 40 new infections, and in Quintana Roo, there were 96 new cases and 11 deaths.

Nationwide, 4,930 new infections and 770 deaths were reported yesterday from Covid-19, bringing the country’s total to 159,793 infections and 19,080 deaths since February.

The number of infections reported on this day is the second-highest in one day after the 5,222 cases reported by the country’s health authorities on June 12.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments