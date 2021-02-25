Temperatures up to 35 degrees this Thursday in Yucatan

No chance of rain

MÉRIDA, Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – This Thursday, tropical maritime air will continue to enter the Yucatan Peninsula, generating clear skies and scattered clouds with no chance of rain in Yucatan.

Likewise, there will be isolated clouds with a probability of scattered drizzle in the south of Quintana Roo, as well as isolated rain intervals in the center and south of Campeche.

Maximum temperatures will range from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures from 17 to 22 degrees Celsius.



In the case of the Yucatan capital, thermometers are forecast to register minimum temperatures of around 20 degrees and maximum temperatures of 32 to 35 degrees, with no chance of rain.

The arrival of another cold front is not discarded, but it would not be with the same intensity of previous ones because we are in the middle of the transition from winter to spring.

The atmosphere will be warm to hot during the day and mild to warm at dawn.

The wind will be from the east, eventually shifting to the northeast at 15 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h in coastal areas.

Weather Friday, February 26

This Friday, the arrival of warm and humid air from the Caribbean Sea will continue to generate clear skies over most of the Yucatan Peninsula, as well as scattered clouds with a probability of drizzle in the south of Yucatan, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Temperatures will be hot during the day and mild to warm at night.

The wind will blow from east to northeast at 15 to 25 km/h with gusts over 40 km/h in coastal areas of Yucatan and Campeche.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments