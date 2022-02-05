U.S. ambassador sends a clear message to Mexico’s government.

Ambassador Ken Salazar made it clear to the Mexican government that one of his priorities is to look out for U.S. investors and companies.
(CDMX – TMM) – The U.S. ambassador to Mexico sent a strong message to the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador: One of my top priorities in Mexico is to advocate for U.S. investors and companies for a fair and level playing field. The U.S. respects Mexico’s sovereignty, and I continue to trust that Mexico will fulfill its commitments under USMCA as it considers changes to the energy sector.
The diplomat asked on Thursday to understand President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s reasons for his electricity reform.
After visiting Mexico’s Congress, where he met Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, Salazar told the media that he had not attended to talk about the electricity reform. “I am only commenting on the reform,” he said.
In his comment, Salazar said that “laws always need to be reformed, to learn from experience. For example, I was one of the authors of the energy and renewable energy laws in the United States, as a senator in 2005, 2006, 2007, many years ago, and those laws have to be reviewed and reformed because, over time, experience gives us a great learning experience,” he said.
“So, this process that exists now, that the president has raised, one has to understand his reasons. I was a senator, and I did this process. I did it three times. It was one of the largest in the United States.” Said Salazar.
Salazar said he went to Congress “because of the relationship between Mexico and the United States. The two presidents, President Biden and President López Obrador, are linked with the same vision that the power of the world, of democracy, of the welfare of the people exists here, between Mexico, the United States, and Canada”.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
