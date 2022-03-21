AMLO heads the inauguration of the AIFA in Santa Lucía

Two and a half months after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) gave the starting signal for the construction of the new Santa Lucía International Airport (AIFA) today, Monday, March 21, 2022, the emblematic work of the federal government is finally inaugurated.

(AZTECA NOTICIAS).- Twenty-nine months after the starting signal, today, March 21, 2022, more than one thousand people attend the inauguration of the new international airport in Zumpango, State of Mexico.

President López Obrador said that it took him 38 minutes to drive from the National Palace to the entrance of the Felipe Ángeles Airport, that he left at 5:10 a.m. and arrived at 5:48 a.m.

The AIFA operator indicated that it is contemplated that by 2022 it will reach 2.4 million passengers, in a joint effort to offer better conditions and to reduce saturation in the AICM.

The head of the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, indicated that today, Monday, March 21, 2022, two thousand 22 passengers will arrive and depart in 20 air operations at the AIFA:

Aeromexico: 4

Volaris: 6

VivAerobus: 4

Conviasa: 2

General Aviation: 2

Cargo flights: 2

During his “mañanera” that took place at the new airport, AMLO announced that the Mexico-Pachuca highway has already been expanded to eight lanes to reach the Felipe Ángeles Airport safely and quickly.

The first Aeroméxico flight took off from the Felipe Ángeles International Airport with 89 passengers heading to Villahermosa, Tabasco.

For Monday, March 21, 2022, eight AIFA flights are scheduled, seven within the country and one international to Caracas, Venezuela.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments