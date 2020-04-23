Scorching temperatures expected for the Yucatan Peninsula… Again.

MERIDA Yucatan (CONAGUA) – In the next 24 hours, clear skies and scattered cloudiness are expected with probability for isolated drizzle, with temperatures ranging from very hot to extremely hot during the day and warm at dawn.
The dominance of the large anticyclone system will be maintained in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere, generating stable weather conditions with clear to partly cloudy skies in the Yucatan Peninsula, with low probability for isolated drizzles in sectors of southern Campeche and western Yucatan. At the same time, for the rest of the region it will remain unlikely for rains.
La península de Yucatán bajo temperaturas extremas las cuales aumentarán durante los próximos días. 🌡️El establecimiento de sistemas anticiclónicos ha mantenido con temperaturas infernales, (por arriba de los 40°C) a la península y por si esto fuese poco, durante los próximos días se espera aumenten todavía más, pronosticandose valores de 45° C 🔥 e inclusive superiores, (en el interior del Estado de Yucatán) debido al fuerte y constante dominio de altas presiones.Asimismo, uno a uno, los sistemas frontales, permanecen en el norte del Golfo y son bloqueados por los mismos.Sin embargo, durante el fin de semana, se prevé que una vaguada inducida por la cercanía de un sistema frontal que llegará desde el sur de la Florida, hasta el suroeste del Golfo, ocasione posibles lluvias y/o tormentas en la península, logrando de esta manera bajar unos pocos grados los altísimos valores a los que estamos siendo sometidos.El dominio del sistema anticiclónico se espera permanezca por lo menos durante todo lo que resta del mes de abril en la región. 🤦🏼♀️Las temperaturas máximas el día de hoy registradas hasta este momento son las siguientes:Mérida,Yuc con 40.2°C.Campeche, Cam con 38.8°C.Chetumal, Q.Roo con 33°C.Cancún, Q.Roo con 30°C.Posted by Arle Falaha on Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Temperatures will be very hot to extremely hot during the day and warm at dawn, with east-southeast wind shifting from noon to north-northeast from 15 to 25 km/hr with gusts above 45 km/hr mainly in coastal areas of Yucatan and Campeche.
The arrival of the cold front No.55 is not foreseen, due to the blockage caused by the anticyclonic system over our region.
The temperature forecast for the city of Merida is in the range of 39 to 41° C maximum (102.2 – 105.8 F) and 23 to 25° C minimum (73.4 -77 F). For the rest of the state, temperatures will be from 40 to 42° C, (104 – 107.6 F) the maximum for the south, and from 21 to 23° C the minimum (69.8 -73.4 F) for the south of Yucatan.
The maximum temperature was registered on Monday at 43.0° C (109.4 F) recorded in Motul and Chocholá, while in Merida it had an average of 41.2° C (106.16 F)
For more information, please visit https://Twitter.com/conaguayucatan
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
