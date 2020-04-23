More drastic measures for Yucatan against the COVID-19

Non-essential streets and avenues will be closed.

MERIDA Yucatán – With the declaration of Phase 3 in the country due to the advance of the coronavirus, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal announced yesterday in a new message more drastic measures to deal with the pandemic, as well as sanctions for those who do not comply.

Vila said in a video message that as of tomorrow, Friday April 24 2020, the use of mask will be mandatory throughout the state.

Mensaje importante para los yucatecos Les comparto las nuevas medidas que entrarán en vigor para proteger la salud de todos los yucatecos. #UnidosComoUnoSolo Posted by Mauricio Vila on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

People in the state who do not have such protection will not be able to use public transportation, and businesses considered essential that do not respect that provision will be closed. In other words, all workers of these companies with permission to operate in this emergency must use face-mask.

Another measure is that only one person will be allowed to use each private vehicle, that is, the driver. The exception is when someone is transferred for medical care. Taxis and platform vehicles will only be allowed to carry one passenger.

Vila Dosal reported that there would be operations and checkpoints to ensure that these provisions are complied with. Besides, non-essential streets and avenues will be closed.

The daily report of cases in Yucatan reported five more infections to reach 207 and two deaths to add up to 17 in the state.

Nationally, 10,544 cases have been confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 3,618 are active. Also, until yesterday, 970 deaths had been recorded, federal authorities reported.

The undersecretary of Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, indicated that the percentage of positivity, that is, how many people who perform the PCR test are positive for Covid-19, is 22 percent, a number that will increase in the next few weeks.

The official insisted that “Covid-19 is a disease that can take anyone by surprise”.

He added that, according to the experience of other countries, it had been recorded that five to seven percent of the people who are sick overall can lose their lives, so if the cases increase, there will also be more deaths as a result.

