CONALEP railroad technicians are being hired for the construction of the Mayan Train Project in Campeche

The workshops of the Mayan Train are located in the municipality of Escarcega, Campeche, as well as the Railway Training Center of the National College of Technical Professional Education (Conalep) is an employment option for young people who are trained in the technical and maintenance areas, highlighted the General Director of Conalep in Campeche, Celia Rodriguez Gil, when stating that they are analyzing the training of those who can work in the railway infrastructure.

She recalled that Escárcega donated the land for the construction of the training infrastructure, since it is aimed at the Mayan Train, and indicated that it will be the center that serves the entire southeast of the country, where the route of the Federal Government’s railroad project crosses, but it is also a job option for young people from Campeche, not only from the municipalities near Escárcega, but from the entire state who wish to be technically trained in railroad matters.

He advanced that there is the vision that a Conalep campus will also have the academic training that will allow young people to study technical aspects, and everything related to the train to provide maintenance and rehabilitation.

He assured that they are already in the online training to train the first instructors to participate in the start-up of the Training Center, and they also plan to teach some workshops in person to configure the first generation of technicians with knowledge in the railway field.

He stated that in addition to the personnel for the purchase of tickets and administrative aspects it will be necessary to have workers for the maintenance of the infrastructure, and of everything related to the operation of the machinery so that there is safety in the transportation of those who visit this region of the country.

He emphasized that “both the Federal and State Governments have carried out work tables, obviously through Conalep, to really give faith and legality to this railroad center”.

