“AMLO rejects foreign interventionism, but gave USD$1.7 million to the Cuban dictatorship”, Loret de Mola

(MEXICO-LATINUS) .- The Mexican journalist Carlos Loret de Mola stated that despite the rejection expressed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador against “foreign interventionism” in Mexico, his government has given millions of pesos to the government of Cuba.

“AMLO rejects foreign interventionism but Conacyt gave 34 million pesos to the Cuban dictatorship,” Loret de Mola wrote on his official Twitter account.

In chapter 73 of Loret’s Latinus, the communicator showed the investigation carried out by Monserrat Peralta in which it was revealed that the administration of the 4T (the so-called Fourth Transformation) gave the Cuban dictatorship of Miguel Díaz-Canel 34 million pesos through the National Science Council and Technology (Conacyt).

“Through direct payments made in 2021, Conacyt has allocated public resources to finance the operation of Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos, a public limited company created in 2011 by the Cuban government,” the reporter said.

Loret de Mola pointed out that, among the operations carried out by the Cuban company, there are health treatments and even the sending of doctors and personnel on international medical missions that are paid for by the countries that request them from the Cuban government, as happened in Mexico in 2020, during the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peralta i’s investigation ndicates that the income generated by ‘Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos’ is fundamental for the economy of the Latin American nation, as in 2021, the amount produced by the health sector meant 50% of the island’s total income in that period of time.

“Conacyt has continued to deliver millions of pesos to the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel so that 175 Mexican doctors can study a specialty,” the investigation proves that the Mexican organization pays a scholarship that ranges between 7,800 and 12,500 euros per month for each professional depending on the specialty.

The investigation is entitled “Conacyt: cuts for Mexico, millionaire benefits for Cuba” basically point out the fact that the Cuban company has been sending its doctors to different continents, while the Cuban government recieves the payment for these medical professionals’ work, and this is considered a modern form of slavery “, and the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has continued to pay the Cuban regime.

