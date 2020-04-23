“There is no professional journalism in Mexico.” Lopez Obrador:

Reporters Without Borders presented Mexico as one of the most dangerous places to practice journalism while the president of Mexico criticized journalism in Mexico.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thanked his opponents on Wednesday, April 22, during his press conference, for “lowering” the spread of “false news”, either because they are “running out of money” or because they want to act responsibly. He also criticized the “current” journalism in the country, which he said is neither professional nor independent.

In a peroration of more than two hours, AMLO dedicated himself to beating the Mexican press. “Maybe they are running out of money, or they don’t want to continue paying bots, because it costs money, but if they are doing it because they want to act responsibly, welcome, that change of attitude is good,” said the Mexican president. “Journalism today is very close to economic power and very distant from the people. It is far from being objective and ethical. There is no professional, independent journalism in Mexico, and I don’t say objective because that is very difficult objectivity. But ethical, they are very far from that. It’s part of the decline that took place, and so is radio and television.” AMLO said.

When asked “who is who” regarding “fake news,” López Obrador replied that it was not necessary to say, since: “they fall by their weight,” and it went over the heads of the media he considers his greatest enemies, El Universal and Reforma. He continued with TV Azteca, Televisa, Excélsior, Milenio and its director Carlos Marín. “I think there are three of us defended, and I’m talking about journalists. A lot of people defend us. That’s why I can rest assured because there are millions on the social networks who defend us”.

The president is misinformed since it has been demonstrated that most of those who defend him, his government, and his “4t” are bots, both on Facebook and Twitter. The journalists who support AMLO’s government are those who received the most money from the current government. According to the report by Mesura Data & Networks Intelligence, the attack on the press with the hashtags #PrensaSicaria #PrensaProstituta #PrensaCorrupta on Twitter used pro AMLO bots to generate the massive offensive against the media.







