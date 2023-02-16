Valentine’s Day accident in Merida; 10 vehicles damaged

Property damage valued in thousands of pesos was the result of a traffic accident that occurred this Tuesday morning at kilometer 37 of Merida’s Periferico.

The cause of the accident was on board a white Chevrolet spark type vehicle with license plates YN-3759-D of the state of Yucatan, which was traveling on the inside lanes.

Upon arriving at the aforementioned kilometer marker, a white Nissan NP300 pickup truck with license plates YT-8922-C was traveling in front of the vehicle and braked suddenly, causing the Spark to crash into the rear of the vehicle.

After the strong impact, the vehicles were damaged on the side of the shoulder, and motorists passing by the site alerted the elements of the Public Safety Department.

A second accident involving three vehicles was reported at kilometer 35, just past the Francisco de Montejo bridge, while the third was between a compact car and a Ford pickup at kilometer 32. The fourth and fifth accidents were reported at kilometer 31 where a pickup went off the road and a Kia pickup and a Frontier collided on the side of the road.

TYT Newsroom