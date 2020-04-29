“Dialogue with AMLO is lost”. Tourism sector

The tourism sector seek support from legislators and governors to place a rescue agenda for companies, and thus reactivate the sector as soon as possible.

MEXICO CITY (National Tourism Business Council ) – The federal government will not change its position to support small, medium and large enterprises in the tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico, so we must promote an agenda in this area with the legislature and local governments, warned business representatives in the field.

The National Tourism Business Council has initiated a round of dialogue with legislators from most political parties, in order to raise awareness about the situation facing the industry and plan an agenda to minimize the damage of the crisis, said the president of the organization, Braulio Arsuaga Losada.

Among the requests to the legislature are fiscal stimulus, foreign investment in airlines, regulation of digital hosting platforms, accelerated deductions, the DNR for the promotion of the brand Mexico, among others, said the spokesman in a digital conversation organized by the Business Coordinating Council (CCE).

“Today we have a working table where the financial directors of CNET are to see how we can activate the production chain. Much of the sector buys locally, we are helping with ideas to try to activate this productive chain,” the spokesman said.

For his part, the president of the National Association of Hotel Chains, Luis Barrios, insisted on focusing efforts with the congress and the governors, since such an agenda can promote creative actions to begin the take-off of the tourism industry by the end of the fall of this year, instead of the forecasts that are made for the first quarter of 2021.

“The administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador refuses to support the tourism sector which is why we must move from the complaint to a plan of action so that the industry takes off as soon as the health emergency is over”, said the director of Integralia, Luis Carlos Ugalde.

“The sector had presented a compilation of 14 proposals to the Ministries of Finance and Public Credit, Economy, and Tourism, as well as to the Presidency of the Republic to avoid massive job losses and to reactivate this type of business in the future”, said CNET’s Arsuaga Losada.

“Among the suggestions to the federal administration was the extension of some tax obligations, but not the evasion of them; since there are 50,000 companies in the industry with less than 10 employees, which represents $65 billion dollars” he explained

“Another approach was dialogue with the most representative unions in the industry, such as the Confederation of Workers of Mexico (CTM), the Revolutionary Confederation of Workers and Peasants (CROC), the Union Association of Aircraft Pilots (Aspa), among others, in order to sustain the workforce after the pandemic”, he stressed

The proposals with the workers’ union included the temporary exception of the payment of employer’s contributions to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), the 100% deductibility of the same, as well as the immediate activation of an insurance to promote employment, as has been done in other countries of the world, said the employer.

