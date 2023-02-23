  • Headlines,
    • 23 properties are expropriated in Quintana Roo for section 6 of the Mayan Train

    By on February 24, 2023
    An aerial view taken on November 29, 2021 shows the construction site of the Mayan Train in Escarcega, Campeche State, Mexico. - The Mayan Train, which will connect cities in the Yucatan Peninsula and is one of the emblematic projects of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, faces resistance from indigenous communities. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)

    A new expropriation decree was published on Thursday, February 23, in the Official Gazette of the Federation, now for a total of 549 thousand square meters of private land located in the municipalities of Tulum, Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Othón P. Blanco, and Bacalar, that is, for section 6 of the Mayan Train.

    The decree establishes that Fonatur and the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development must coordinate to cover the amount of the indemnification, according to the appraisal of the Institute of Administration and Appraisal of National Assets (Instituto de Administración y Avalúos de Bienes Nacionales).

    The affected owners may file defenses, but only to dispute the amount of the indemnification (not to get back their property).

    TYT Newsroom

