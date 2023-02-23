23 properties are expropriated in Quintana Roo for section 6 of the Mayan Train

A new expropriation decree was published on Thursday, February 23, in the Official Gazette of the Federation, now for a total of 549 thousand square meters of private land located in the municipalities of Tulum, Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Othón P. Blanco, and Bacalar, that is, for section 6 of the Mayan Train.

The decree establishes that Fonatur and the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development must coordinate to cover the amount of the indemnification, according to the appraisal of the Institute of Administration and Appraisal of National Assets (Instituto de Administración y Avalúos de Bienes Nacionales).

The affected owners may file defenses, but only to dispute the amount of the indemnification (not to get back their property).

TYT Newsroom