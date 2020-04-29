Mexico’s hottest poker spots

Thanks to the variety of activities on offer, the peninsula’s fine weather and great transport links to and from major cities all over the globe, the Yucatán peninsula is rapidly becoming one of the most popular tourist destinations for all kinds of tourists: From thrill-seeking millennials to entertainment-seeking families and relaxed solo travellers to go-getting couples, the peninsula has something to offer everyone.

This includes those who might venture to Mexico with a plan to indulge in some poker during vacation.

Dubai Palace Casino – Cancún

Cancún is located on the northeastern coast of Yucatán and is one of the most significant tourist destinations in Mexico. This is hard to believe, given that as recently as 1970 the area of Isla Cancún had only three residents! However, after the Mexican federal government backed the area’s development as a resort by financing the first nine hotels, the area flourished and is now numbered among the country’s highest-rated resorts.

After a day on Cancún’s pristine, white beach, enjoying the sun and indulging in the various activities on offer, why not head to the Dubai Palace Casino and spend the evening socializing with friends old and new, enjoying fine drinks and playing poker? Games on offer include:

Crazy 4 Poker

Ultimate Texas

Hold’em

3-card poker

Visitors to the Dubai Palace Casino can eat in their restaurant at any time (open 24/7) or enjoy a dinner buffet from 7pm and partake in 25/50 cash games, renowned amongst the clientele for their relaxed nature but good sport.

Red Casino (Grand Oasis Resort) – Cancún

Also located in Yucatán’s thriving resort of Cancún, the Grand Oasis has broken new ground by offering Cancún’s first (and currently only) in-resort casino, allowing guests to enjoy the thrill of table and video games without having to venture far from their accommodation.

The Red Casino offers poker players the choice of Texas Hold’em or Caribbean Poker, 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. For those not familiar with the latter variant (also known as casino stud poker), it’s a variant of five-card stud poker where the game is played against the house rather than against other players.

When you’ve finished play, you and your friends can continue the party by enjoying the resorts extensive entertainment programme, which includes:

Vegas-style circus theatre shows

DJs at the pool and Oasis Beach Club

Live music,

Themed parties and more…

Guests of the Grand Oasis should note that food and drink served within the Red Casino are not included in the all-inclusive tariff and incur an additional fee.

Grand Riviera Casino – Playa Del Carmen

Home to one of the fastest-growing populations in Mexico, Playa Del Carmen is a popular tourist destination located around 70km south of Cancún (taking around 60 minutes, by car), making it an ideal day trip destination for those wishing to explore the peninsula’s coastline.

Visitors to Play Del Carmen who have spent the day on the beach and are keen to sit down at a table for a game of cards can try their luck at the Grand Riviera, a small and friendly casino located just a couple of streets back from the seafront, facing the park in front of City Hall.

Patrons visiting the Grand Riviera shouldn’t be put off by the casino’s shuttered look as a friendly welcome awaits inside, with the casino often offering free snacks and non-alcoholic beverages during its evening tournaments. Table games don’t start until 2pm, but there are plenty of slots to provide entertainment if you arrive early.

Machine and table limits are low at the Grand Riviera, so good for those who wish to play with only a little money.







