North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un prepares a new nuclear test

Kim Jong-un’s regime is preparing a new nuclear test, which according to an expert on the subject, could take place before the end of February, after the North Korean dictator increased his arms rhetoric and gave signs that he will intensify the “belligerent spirit” shown in 2022.
“Compared to Kim’s previous New Year’s statements highlighting the country’s economic growth, this time he emphasized strengthening the military and nuclear weapons. A nuclear test is expected soon to back up his message,” analyst Cheong Seong-chang, a researcher on North Korea at the Sejong Institute think tank, told “The Korea Times“.
According to the probable dates for the new test are three, taking into account that Pyongyang usually carries out large maneuvers on anniversaries representative of the North Korean communist regime.
The researcher mentioned that the closest one will be on Kim Jong-un’s birthday, Sunday, January 8, when he will turn 39. Other tentative days are February 8, when it will be the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army, or February 16, the birthday of the dictator’s father, Kim Jong-il.
In this context, Cheong recalled that the predictions of a nuclear test before the November legislative elections in the United States, a theory that forgot that the dates chosen usually have more to do with domestic politics, proved to be unsuccessful.
TYT Newsroom
TYT Newsroom
