Death penalty for child murderers in Mexico is proposed by senator

MÉXICO.- Senator Víctor Fuentes Solís of the National Action Party (PAN) proposed opening a debate on the imposition of the death penalty to punish murderers of children, adolescents and women.
He reported that he conducted a survey on social networks, in his native Nuevo León, and more than 90 percent of the participants voted to punish feminicide and other crimes such as the murder of seven-year-old Fatima and Ingrid Escamilla, so that they would not go unpunished.
The senator said this national debate should involve experts from countries where the death penalty is applied, such as the United States and Japan.
“We have to accept that this is a very serious situation of impunity; according to data from Inegi there is a large number of crimes that are not reported, more than 90% are not reported because of a lack of trust in the authorities”, Senator Víctor Fuentes Solís of the National Action Party (PAN) concluded.
