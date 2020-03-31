Plácido Domingo, once opera’s biggest star, has been hospitalized in Mexico with coronavirus

Plácido Domingo has been hospitalized in Mexico with complications related to COVID-19, Opera News reported on March 28.
In a press statement, a spokesperson for the opera singer reported that he is in stable condition but will remain the hospital for “as long as the doctors find it necessary until a hoped-for full recovery.”
The 79-year-old announced his positive COVID-19 diagnosis in a Facebook post March 22 and reported he had been experiencing fever and cough symptoms.
“Together we can fight the virus and stop the current worldwide crisis so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon,” he wrote. “Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community.”
On March 10, Los Angeles Opera said its investigation of Domingo, their former general director and once opera’s biggest star, found sexual harassment allegations against him to be credible. Previously, the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents opera performers, released findings of its own sexual harassment investigation, concluding that Domingo engaged in “inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace.”
