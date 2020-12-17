Sinkhole suddenly appears in downtown Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO ( December 15, 2020).- The formation of a sinkhole in the downtown area of Puerto Vallarta forced the authorities to divert traffic while personnel from the water company carry out the repairs.
As reported by Seapal Vallarta, a medium-sized sinkhole has been detected on Juárez Street, in the Centro neighborhood, so this location will be closed for repair, starting at the same time the rehabilitation of the Central Collector- North.
Therefore, the closure of road traffic will be carried out in the section between roads Mina and 31 de Octubre, until Sunday at midnight.
Public transport in the direction from north to south will return on Jesús Langarica street to avoid entering the Center and the routes through the bypass will function normally, while small transport will have as an alternative Hidalgo street and Morelos street that will be enabled in two directions to Jesús Langarica, to join Colombia Street, you will also have access to the transversal streets.
Source: PVDN
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Isla Aguada, Campeche a paradise just recently appointed “Magic Town”
A small fishing port with about.
-
Endangered-Species Decision Expected on Beloved Monarch Butterfly
Trump administration officials are expected to.
-
Brazil and Mexico presidents recognize Biden’s victory after facing criticism
The populist leaders of Brazil and.
-
China biodegradable plastics ‘failing to solve pollution crisis’
A massive increase in biodegradable plastic.
-
7 Real Estate Industry Leaders To Follow Going Into 2021
The world of real estate includes.
-
Tour the fantastic ancient Maya cities of Calakmul and Balamkú, Campeche
Calakmul and Balamkú is a tour.
-
Trump is convinced he actually won and tells advisers he may not vacate the White House.
WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – Trump was.
-
Once upon a time, there was something more revolutionary than Apple or Facebook
It’s easy to think that the.
-
Merida heading towards ‘red light’ – The city has exceeded 15,000 infections of coronavirus.
In Merida alone, more than 15,000.
-
“La Niña” will bring a “warm” Christmas to Merida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- Due to the “La.
Leave a Comment