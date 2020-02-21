Women’s strike gains momentum

MERIDA Yuc. (Times Media Mexico) – The Autonomous University of Yucatan (Uady) announced in a statement that it will join the national women’s strike called for March 9.

According to the information, students, and administrative and manual workers at the University may be absent from their jobs for this reason.

Hours before, the mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera Concha, announced that the municipal employees of Merida would also join in.

In his Facebook account, the mayor said that they made the decision to support the workers of the City Council who want to participate in the national strike.

“In Merida we join #UnDíaSinNosotras. As part of our actions in favor of women. We have decided to support women workers who wish to participate in the national strike. At the same time, we will continue to guarantee all our services to the citizens” the official said.

In other news, the president of the Chamber of Representatives, Laura Angélica Rojas, instructed that workers in the legislative body who decide to join the strike known as “El nueve nadie se mueve”, proposed for March 9, should be paid in order to make violence against women visible.

During the ordinary session, the PAN legislator suggested that the parliamentary groups do the same with their workers, a proposal that was supported by legislators from the different parties.

“Aware of the importance of making visible what Mexico would be like without the presence of women, the Board of Directors has instructed to guarantee the payment of the workers of our Chamber who decide to join the strike,” she said.

She explained that the 8th of March is International Women’s Day, a movement that was created at the end of October 2016 as a response to the social, legal, political, moral and verbal violence suffered by contemporary women in various latitudes.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments