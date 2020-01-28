Presidential plane to be raffled – AMLO

Remember AMLO’s favorite saying about the plane that “not even Obama had”? (SIC) well, it will be raffled.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented the design of the ‘cachito’ for the raffle of the presidential plane, which could be held next May 5.

Today in his morning conference, Andrés Manuel López Obrador explained that the presidential plane ‘José María Morelos y Pavón’ will be raffled and presented the lotery ticket.

The aircraft, is a Boeing 787-8 of the Dreamliner series, purchased in November 2012 and was delivered until February 3rd, 2016. In two years and 10 months of service it completed 214 flights in and out of the country.

According to the Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador government, the Boeing 787-8 has a maximum capacity of 80 passengers and during the administration of Enrique Pena Nieto flew a distance of over 600 thousand kilometers.

AMLO stated that he is seeking funds to acquire medical equipment. The truth is…

