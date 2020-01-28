Coronavirus arrival into Mexico is imminent – Sub-secretary of Health

CDMX – “The coronavirus will arrival into Mexico is imminent but we will be ready”, assures the sub-secretary of Health of the government of López Obrador. Hugo Lopez-Gatell, said that the coronavirus epidemic is expanding, so it will inevitably “arrive in Mexico”.

At the conference, he said the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan, China, continues to grow and will continue to do so worldwide and called for calm, although he said we must be vigilant. He explained that there is transmissibility similar to other diseases and the incubation period is not yet known.

He also said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores) has prepared a support mechanism through the Embassy and Consulates in China, to support Mexicans in that country.

He explained that so far there is only one Mexican who has requested support, which is already on its way, which did not warrant an emergency transfer.

Lopez-Gatell said that in the case of Mexico, only 7 suspected cases of coronavirus have been registered, but none of them were positive for the disease.

He indicated that influenza is 10 times more virulent than the new coronavirus, which is “mildly aggressive” and that many people do not present symptoms, something that English scientists do not share.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments