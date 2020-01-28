The Yucatan Peninsula could be in trouble due to energy crisis

The energy issue will be addressed at the peninsular level, with the participation of private initiative high executives along with federal and state officials at this new Forum.

The president of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce (Concanaco), José Manuel López Campos, announced that this important event will present the advances in the area of ​​energy nationwide, and how the Yucatan peninsula is being affected by the lack of an adequate supply.

“On January 31 and February 1, the Energy for the development of the southeast of Mexico Forum, will be held in Merida, with the participation of the energy commission of the Business Coordinating Council. IN this Forum, federal government authorities and the main companies in the energy sector will dialogue and exchange thoughts” Lopez Campos explained.

The event will be held at the facilities of the Merida Chamber of Commerce, with the presence of high rank federal offcials such as the Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez, the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, and the director of Fonatur, Rogelio Jiménez Pons.

The Agency for Safety, Energy and Environment (ASEA), the National Center for Natural Gas Control (Cenagas) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), will also participate in the forum. These agencies are of course very much involved in the energy sector.

During the announcement, it was highlighted that both Yucatan and the other peninsular states are vulnerable to the lack of an adequate energy supply.

“The lack of this component affects the productivity and competitiveness of companies, but also inhibits the attraction of new investments. The work that has been during the years has been notable and the effort to bring new industries to the state has redoubled, ”said López Campos.

Also, it was reported that this event will be linked to the topic of tourism, as a productive industry.

The Secretary of Tourism Development (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman Hirsch, stressed that 2019 was an excellent year in terms of Tourism for the state of Yucatan.

“For the first time the state exceeded 3.2 million visitors between air and sea, without counting those that enter the state by land. Also, for the first time, we exceeded 2 million overnight visitors. That already places us in a higher level, we are already a major destination and the Yucatan is being promoted abroad with good results” she reported.

The official stressed that improving energy production in Yucatan will be crucial for the industry of tourism, so she reiterated that it is imperative to have enough energetic resources in the state.

