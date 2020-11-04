Stolen fuel seized by Mexican Army in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN., November 4, 2020.- In a property located at kilometer 148 of the Mérida-Campeche highway, members of the Mexican Army and the Navy seized 45 containers, with about 36 thousand liters (7,919 gallons) of fuel extracted clandestinely.

In the operation against the huachicoleo in which the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) also participated, pumps and hoses were also secured without locating any clandestine outlet. There were no detainees either.

According to what was found, state police located the suspicious property at kilometer 148 of the Mérida-Campeche highway and made it known to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

With the data provided by state agents, an operation was mounted this Tuesday, November 3rd, which began in the morning and ended in the evening, securing thousands of liters of fuel, apparently the product of the milking of Pemex intakes.

The SSP, the State Investigation Police, the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the Navy, the National Guard, and the Public Ministry of the Federation participated in the operation.

