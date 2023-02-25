Chalmuch residents had to be evacuated due to toxic cloud from Merida landfill fire

The toxic cloud generated by the fire at the Merida landfill has begun to cause serious damage, and the residents of Chalmuch, a sub-commission of the Yucatan capital, have been evacuated after reporting health problems.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, night a new fire broke out at the Susulá landfill, just a few weeks after the one that started in early January was put out.

The municipal authorities informed that a temporary shelter has been activated for neighbors who can no longer stay in their homes affected by the smoke, and transportation has been made available for those who wish to go to the shelter.

Elements of the Municipal Police began a surveillance operation throughout the subcomisaría and a Mobile Health Unit with doctors from the “Médico a Domicilio” program was made available to attend to the reports of burning eyes and sore throats that many people have presented.

Almost 72 hours after the beginning of the fire, Civil Protection personnel are still working to extinguish it and prevent the toxic gases from continuing to spread and affect the population.

TYT Newsroom