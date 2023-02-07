Altabrisa residents take legal action against Merida’s Tho’ park

Altabrisa neighbors reiterated that they are not opposed to the construction of the Tho’ park, but to the mismanagement and privatization of public spaces by the Municipal government, and warned that they will go to the last legal instance to make their voice heard.

What they do agree with is that a plebiscite should be held for the realization of the work, as suggested by Congressman Rafael Echazarreta Torres, but that this should be done in the correct manner.

The president of the Altabrisa neighbors association, Rubén Presuel Polanco, assured that they will go to court and exercise their rights as citizens, since the green areas are essential, and also that they cannot change the use of the land and the City Hall is incurring in a violation by declaring it a plot of land.

He indicated that this change in the use of the land has already given them the guideline to proceed before the corresponding courts to enforce the law since Renán Barrera Concha, as the first authority, cannot be violating the General Law of Territorial Reorganization, Urban Development and Housing which clearly states that the land is imprescriptible and inalienable since he cannot change the use of the land.

“And if any previous administration did it, as has been his argument, you just have to see that he has been mayor for nine years and councilman for three, that is, he has been in public office for 12 years and surely he was aware of this affectation towards the neighbors.”

He ironized by pointing out that now the City Council has tried to disguise this with a pretended consultation with questions to suit, when in fact the real questioning should be to the citizens if they agree to the privatization of the 600 parks of the city, and this is something that has been vilely hidden with their marketing.

He indicated that the consultations to the citizens should be made with the citizens properly informed and communicated because the important thing is to ask the right questions and without any concealment.

He said that society must be informed and an exhortation must be made through the Chambers of Deputies and Senators and the competent legal bodies so that Renán Barrera will reconsider and not continue with the idea of selling the green areas of the city, disguised as Tho’ Park, nor privatize them through the Parks Operating Agency, which is another “brilliant idea” of his advisors Luis Correa and Luis Román Bies, who have induced him to violate the Law.

He indicated that what the City Hall intends to do is to sell 3.5 hectares of green area, in order to build a small piece of park in another place in collusion with real estate businessmen who intend to build a new apartment tower on those lands, since they cannot build them in the other space due to the proximity of another similar building, which is not allowed for security reasons. He stated that they would like to hear more pronouncements from the aldermen and other local deputies.

