    • Mérida is not what it used to be… A driver was shot on Periférico

    By on November 28, 2022

    SSP is looking for the attacker who would have detonated several times against a driver on the Mérida Periférico.

    A large mobilization is taking place to the east of the Yucatecan capital, after the driver of a compact vehicle was shot in the shoulder by another motorist from another moving vehicle.

    The events were recorded at km 9 of the Periférico. When it all started with an argument between motorists, one of them upset got out and shot him.

    The wounded man was transferred to a hospital in Mérida.

    According to “La Verdad” it turned out that the person responsible for the shooting was arrested in the south of the city.

