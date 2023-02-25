Festival de la Veda this weekend in Dzilam de Bravo, San Crisanto and Chabihau

The Festival de la Veda 2023 continues in Yucatán to support the fishermen’s economy, and this Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, 26 will be held in the ports of Dzilam de Bravo, San Crisanto and Chabihau.

From Saturday, February 4 to Sunday, March 26, the Festival de la Veda del Mero will be held on several beaches in Yucatán, with more than 250 activities.

This weekend it is the turn of the ports of Dzilam de Bravo, San Crisanto and Chabihau, and next weekends the activities will be in the following ports:

San Felipe, Río Lagartos and Coloradas, March 4 and 5.

Chuburná, Chelem, Chicxulub and Progreso, March 11 and 12.

El Cuyo, March 18 and 19.

Sisal, March 25 and 26.

Activities in Dzilam de Bravo

Among the activities to be held this weekend in the port are a gastronomic and handicrafts pavilion, K9 Unit dog show, car show, nature tour exhibition and Cultur Cinema with a giant screen.

Activities in San Crisanto

In the port of San Crisanto, this Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 there will be an exhibition of hotels and traditional cooks, nature tours, handicrafts bazaar, decorated boats contest and a concert by the Big Band Jazz.

Activities in Chabihau

In Chabihau, this weekend there will be a massive yoga and zumba class, plant donation, hotel and traditional cooks’ exposition, handicrafts bazaar, decorated boats, among others.

