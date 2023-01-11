Tho’: Our Park; a new public space in the Altabrisa zone

Based on what will be a collaborative project between Merida’s City Hall and the private sector, the project “Tho’: Our Park” was announced this Monday, a public space to the northwest of the city that will occupy eight hectares and in which -if approved by the city council- 100 million pesos (mdp) will be invested. The works would start in the third quarter of this year.

Renán Barrera Concha, Mayor of Mérida, expressed his excitement at the presentation of this project: “We are finishing the construction of a space that will allow us to have an important extension of public space,” he said at the Mayan Hall Forum in the north of the city.

The equality of a city, he said, has to do with all people having the same opportunities regardless of the fact that not all neighborhoods and public spaces are frequented. In this sense, he clarified that Tho’ will be a park for all people, and not only for those who live in the Altabrisa area.

In the last year, the mayor informed, 66 million pesos have been invested in 22 of the 600 public spaces under the commune’s jurisdiction. In the last 10 years, 159 parks have been remodeled in Mérida. In 2020, Inegi pointed out that one of the areas with the lowest proportion of parks is the northwest zone of the Yucatecan capital.

“As a result of that we began to change the models that we have been using for the last few years to have self-sustaining parks. It is something that is happening all over the world,” sentenced Renán Barrera in the presence of the state governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal. “A great park will incorporate the best of the past and present to take it into the future. One that is for everyone and has the magic to bring people together to make every moment even more special. A place where everything is more fun, pure and free,” says a promotional video of the project.

In Mérida there are more than 600 parks distributed throughout the city and its commissaries, many of them with a great tradition and sense of belonging, such as those in Colonia Alemán and Las Américas, with two and four hectares respectively; or the Centennial Zoo, with six.

Similarly, others of more recent creation such as the Extreme Sports Park or the Ya’axtal corridor with several interconnected parks; and many others that are currently being renovated and redesigned under a model of citizen participation.

This, they pointed out, is possible thanks to several meetings held between the city council and the citizens, where the exchange of ideas and proposals is privileged, achieving consensus on the actions to be developed.

The parks, they assure, give identity and contribute to make the city unique. They are spaces where families live together, children play and young people practice sports. They are spaces of union and the municipality will continue to join efforts in that sense.

This new park will offer:

Ecological preservation. Preservation of historical heritage. Spaces to maintain physical health and contemplation. Open and free spaces for citizens to meet. Spaces for the promotion of culture. Improvement of the urban environment. Expression of modernity. Spaces for various activities. Innovative citizen management model. Economic sustainability (self-sufficiency in management and operation).

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments