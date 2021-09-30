Yucatan and Lebanon, history of fraternity and cultural exchange

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 30, 2021).- The friendship and cooperation that characterize the relationship between Yucatecans and Lebanese was recognized with a series of artistic activities organized by federal and state entities to commemorate 200 years of the Consummation of the Independence of Mexico, highlighting the cultural diversity and integration of both nations in various fields.

On behalf of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the head of the Ministry of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta), Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, highlighted the support and spirit of collaboration of the Lebanese community, which have made it possible to carry out actions for the benefit of the entire Republic, but particularly of Yucatán, which since the beginning of the 19th century, has welcomed families from that country, whose knowledge and talents have contributed to its development.

“The brotherhood between our countries has been a great opportunity to join in on different fronts. Faced with the moments of adversity that we have been experiencing for a year and a half, I call for us to continue finding the opportunity to coincide in this type of alliance, culture and art can help us heal and feed our soul ”, emphasized the official.

When speaking, the president of the Lebanese Center of Mexico, Michel Kuri Hanud, indicated that the hospitality of our country has been decisive in integrating projects in different sectors.

“We are proud of who we are today, of being of Lebanese origin, but also of Mexican origin, of being an example that migration always adds up. Lebanon lives in Mexico but Lebanon lives in Yucatan ”, he affirmed.

These celebrations arose after Mexico invited the Lebanese authorities, who gladly agreed to join this cultural agenda, to honor various historical milestones; In the coastal municipality of Progreso, a plaque was unveiled alluding to the important presence of this community in the region.

Both in that demarcation and in Mérida, dabke presentations took place, the Lebanese folk dance par excellence, motivating the applause of the public who, following sanitary measures, were able to enjoy this festive dance, which combines skill and rhythm, with a reflection on the cycle of life and its crucial moments.

Also, within this framework, a recognition was granted to Fernando Elías Dájer Nahum, one of the members of this community, outstanding in various areas.

The commemorations also included photographic samples and pictorial exhibitions, which show the contribution of this nation and its people to the economy, gastronomy and culture in our entity, which has fostered a boost to trade and the strengthening of relations with other territories.

