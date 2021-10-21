There are 1,252 confirmed buyers for the Tianguis Turístico 2021 in Mérida

After the pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 45th edition of the Tianguis Turistico has been titled ‘The rebirth of Tourism’, and will feature its own theme song.

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 21, 2021).- One month before opening day, and with 1,252 confirmed buyers, the Tianguis Turístico 2021, is already a “success” due to the collaboration of the Yucatan government with the company CREA, a subsidiary of the CIE Group, which has been in charge of the Tianguis organization for two six-year terms, said the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco.

“CREA has all the experience. In addition, with the lists of tour operators that exist, we already know who are the ones that sell the national product, the real interested parties. We are not talking about three years of experience, It’s already 45 years since the Tianguis has been held in Mexico ”, he added.

For his part, the director of the Tourism Tianguis and International Fairs of CREA, Rodrigo Hurtado, explained that the participation of the Tourism Diplomacy Council has also been relevant, which through embassies and consulates support the organization of the Tianguis.

“We are ready for the event. It is true that it has not been easy because the exhibitors themselves, the tourism sector have been badly hit, but it is a conjunction of the desire to do things well. There are already more than 64 corporations and 1,252 confirmed national and international buyers. At the Diplomacy Council, they help us to have contact with the players from the most relevant countries for us. It should be noted that we bring a specialized team that is in charge of summoning and confirming the participation of buyers ”, added Hurtado.

For her part, the Secretary of Tourism Development of Yucatán, Michelle Fridman, said: “We are facing structural changes in the sector. We have done good teamwork with CREA and Sectur. The state of Yucatán has invested a very significant amount of money and effort in additionally attracting quality buyers who are wholesalers and from representative strong markets”.

Source: El Economista

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments