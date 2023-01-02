The State Government supports entrepreneurial projects led by women in rural areas

Continuing with the actions to strengthen and promote women in Yucatan, the State Government, through the Ministry of Women (Semujeres) and the Yucatan Institute of Entrepreneurs (IYEM), trained women in entrepreneurship and provided support to launch their business ideas in municipalities in the interior of the state.

In compliance with Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal’s commitment to provide equal opportunities for women to develop integrally, granting wellbeing to their families and their communities of origin, both agencies held workshops to strengthen the development of rural entrepreneurship where they have granted a total of 352 in-kind support.

María Cristina Castillo Espinosa, head of Semujeres, indicated that working together is essential to promote the economic autonomy of this sector. “We know that the economic factor is often the biggest impediment for women to decide to leave the circle of violence, so these trainings are very important because they not only access the workshops, but we provide them with tools and accompany them in the process of entrepreneurship,” she said.

The state official explained that Semujeres granted a total of 266 supports to women from 13 municipalities.

She added that the workshops to strengthen the development of rural entrepreneurship are part of the Gender Mainstreaming Program of the National Women’s Institute.

Antonio González Blanco, general director of IYEM, pointed out that the topics covered included the value of entrepreneurship, personal finances, marketing, costs and prices.

He emphasized that the workshops My Entrepreneurship, Marketing in my Business and Costs, production processes and finances of my business were also given in a total of 9 sessions for a total of 30 hours of training.

Gonzalez Blanco highlighted that among the supported businesses were food processing, textile, weaving, wood, beekeeping, pastry making, warping, jewelry, handmade medicine, textile painting and piñatas.

Additionally, support was given in the municipalities of Progreso, Muna, Maní, Yaxcabá, Dzan, Tizimín, Chaksinkín, Tunkás, Tahmek, Tinum, Sinanché and Oxkutzcab.

The municipalities of Hoctún, Chankom, Tekom, Tixcacalcupul, Chikidzonot, Akil, Peto, Mérida, Valladolid, Hunucmá and Tixkokob complete the list.

The Business Activation program has strengthened entrepreneurs and their communities that, thanks to the joint and coordinated work with their local authorities, have shown interest in developing economic activities that allow the use of the community’s own resources and also promote traditions to the new generations.

TYT Newsroom







