Mérida City Council will offer discounts for citizens who pay property taxes in 2023

Mayor Renán Barrera stressed that attractive incentives will be offered in the first three months of the year.
Mérida, Yucatán, December 31, 2022.- To continue multiplying the infrastructure in the Municipality and the social programs aimed at the vulnerable population, the Mérida City Council, headed by Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, announced a catalog of discounts in the first quarter of the year for the citizens complied with the payment of the predial.
The Municipal President assured that this discount program will contribute to the economy of all the families of the Municipality, but mainly of the most vulnerable groups since the design of the stimulus package is made up of 30% in January, 15% in February, and 8% in March, previously approved by the Cabildo.
“The tax contribution made by citizens allows us to grow together as a Municipality because they are channeled to provide or improve urban infrastructure, expand basic services for neighborhoods and police stations, as well as continue with social programs that support those least they have,” he said.
He recalled that, of all these discounts, citizens have an additional 5% on the amount resulting from the bonus if they make the payment online through the page www.merida.gob.mx/predial.
He reported that another benefit will be the exemption and reduction of the property tax for those who prove investment in restoration, rehabilitation or rescue work in buildings in the Historic Center of Mérida, recognized as historical monuments and most of which require extensive maintenance.
Finally, Renan Barrera explained that the support will be 100% of the property tax according to the amount of the investment as long as the property is in the catalog of historical and artistic monuments of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).
In addition, the mayor pointed out that if the owner’s investment is for works of integration into the urban context and are not considered historical or artistic properties, but are in the Historical Monuments Zone, they will receive a 50% discount and if the property is used as a home will have a bonus of 15% on property tax.
TYT Newsroom
