Femicide arrested in Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (Feb. 20, 2021).- The subject who allegedly murdered his sentimental partner on Friday, Feb, 19th, by stabbing her in the neck in Mérida’s Santa María Chuburná neighborhood, has allegedly been captured by the state police.
According to unofficial information, the alleged murderer of María Pilar “N”, Wilberth “N”, 24, has already been captured by the State Police.
According to witnesses, the subject was wandering in a park near the area known as Polígono 108, where he was apprehended by the authorities, to be made available to the State Attorney General’s Office.
The residents of Calle 31 in the Santa Maria Chuburna neighborhood, point out that the subject constantly mistreated his wife and on the day of the crime they heard screams, and when they went out on the street, they saw Pilar coming out of the property covered in blood crying for help.
They immediately called emergency number 911, and the woman was taken away in an ambulance by paramedics, but unfortunately, she lost too much blood and died on the way to the hospital.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
