AMLO and Trump face to Face

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador went from saying he’d “put Trump in his place” to saying he would represent Mexico “with decorum and dignity” at the meeting he will hold with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, next week.
MEXICO CITY (Agencies) – In a video, AMLO said he would showcase “Mexico’s strength” during his visit to Washington D.C. to celebrate the entry into force of the Trade Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA).
He assured that the agreement is very timely “because this will allow the economy and job creation to be reactivated” in Mexico.
“Do not have the slightest doubt, I am going to do it as Mexico deserve, with decorum and much dignity, making the strength of our great nation worthwhile,” said Lopez Obrador. (Ad verbum)
Hoy se conmemora un aniversario más de la Independencia de Estados Unidos de América. Felicidades a su pueblo y a su gobierno.— Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) July 4, 2020
La próxima semana me reuniré en Washington con el presidente Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/2UE3aSFFb0
The meeting between the presidents is scheduled for 8 and 9 July. So far, it has not been announced whether Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be present.
In the clip, the Mexican president congratulated the United States on the occasion of its independence celebration.
In 2016, the then-Republican candidate for the U.S. presidency, Donald Trump, visited Mexico during the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto, which earned him criticism and adverse comments from the former Mexican leader, because Trump had said: “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best.” He added: “They’re sending people that have a lot of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people” and announced the border wall.
Sometime later, the Peña Nieto government acknowledged that Trump’s visit to Mexico had been a mistake and cost the Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray Caso his job.
“We’ re going to put Trump in his place”
However, we cannot forget that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as a pre-candidate for the presidency, warned that he would respond to Donald Trump’s hate speech and “put him in his place”.
That remains to be seeing.
