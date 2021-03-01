Alleged hitman in Las America’s execution arrested.

The outstanding joint work of police intelligence, investigation and modern technology between the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) , led to the arrest of the suspect involved in the homicide perpetrated in the Las Américas neighborhood.

MÉRIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) reported the arrest of the alleged hitman who executed Jesús Damasco Contreras “El Chuy,” last Tuesday in the streets of Las Américas neighborhood.

Arrest warrant

Today, Sunday, February 28th, an arrest warrant was executed against Daniel A. P., 30 years old, originally from the State of Mexico and with a criminal record in other parts of the country. According to the official report, the police and law enforcement work resulted from the timely action of SSP elements assigned to the State Investigation Police (PEI).

The Yucatan Times reported on its various platforms that the executed mas was identified as Jesus Damasco Contreras, alias “el Chuy,” 43 years old, originally from Tabasco.

Damasco Contreras came to live in Merida approximately a month and a half ago, apparently fleeing from “unfinished business” he had with organized crime in Cancun, Quintana Roo.

Elements of the FG and SSP worked in close coordination with the Public Prosecutor’s Office. They collected the evidence presented by the Prosecutor’s Office to obtain the injunction for the crime of aggravated homicide against Daniel A. P.The State Police investigators executed the arrest warrant today at the State Social Reincorporation Center (Cereso), where the subject was held.

Background

The accused has been indicted and charged with property crimes, extortion and use of false documents, and domestic violence; he has also been involved in the crime of child abduction, committed in other entities.

