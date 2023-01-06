Storm leaves over 60,000 still without power in California

More than 60,000 homes and businesses were still without power in California early Friday, according to data reported after a massive Pacific storm unleashed high winds, torrential rains, and heavy snow across the state.
At least two fatalities have been reported since Wednesday due to the storm, which knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and disrupted road travel with flash floods, rock slides, and toppled trees.
Last night, Pacific Gas and Electric Co (PG&E) said it had restored power to more than 400,000 customers in the last 30 hours. Around 55,000 customers were still without power in PG&E’s territory on Friday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.
PG&E is a unit of California energy company PG&E Corp
TYT Newsroom
