Pedestrians find a dead man lying on the sidewalk near the ADO bus station in downtown Merida

Pedestrians walking along 68th Street by 71st Street in the center of the Yucatecan capital found a dead body in the street.
Around 7:00 a.m., people on their way to work in the vicinity of the ADO terminal noticed a man lying on the sidewalk blocking their way.
Some people tried to help him, but when they did not get any response, they decided to call the 911 emergency number.
Municipal police arrived with paramedics who only confirmed the death of the subject who was presumably living on the street.
The area was cordoned off for the corresponding procedures and for the State Attorney General’s Office to remove the body. So far, the deceased is unknown as he lacks identification.
TYT Newsroom
