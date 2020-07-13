Umán, Yucatan market closes due to Covid-19 outbreak

So far it has been reported that the Umán market will remain closed until Monday, July 20.

Umán, Yucatán (July 13, 2020) .- The market in the municipality of Umán, Yucatan closed its doors due to an outbreak of Covid-19 infections not only in tenants but in municipal inspectors as well.

It should be noted that this market is one of the largest in the town, it has 70 tenants, more than 40 external vendors and 12 food distributors.

Uman is located only 26 kilometers (16 miles) west of downtown Merida (INEGI)

“Of the 217 tests, 7 municipal inspectors and 21 tenants were infected with the coronavirus. To take care of the health and safety of all the people in Uman, this City Council has made the provision to close the main market”, said Freddy Ruz, municipal mayor of Umán.

However, the tenants of the market installed their stalls at the doors of their houses and in the street to sell their products.

The Umán market, normally receives around 600 people a day.

In the state of Yucatan there are 116 markets and since the contingency began, 3 have been closed due to the pandemic: including San Benito and Lucas de Gálvez in Mérida, and the Umán market, the three largest in the state.

