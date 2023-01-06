Germany to supply around 40 armored carriers to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — Germany aims to supply around 40 Marder armored personnel carriers to Ukraine in this year’s first quarter, the government said Friday.
Officials gave more details of the plan, which marks another notable shift forward in Germany’s weapons deliveries to Ukraine, after Germany announced its intention to send the Marder APCs following a phone call between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday.
“These 40 vehicles should be ready in the first quarter already so that they can be handed over to Ukraine,” Scholz’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, told reporters in Berlin. Germany plans to train Ukrainian forces to use the vehicles, and Hebestreit said experts expect that process to take around eight weeks.
Germany has already given significant military aid, including howitzers, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and an IRIS-T surface-to-air missile system, with three more of those set to follow this year.
Scholz has long been wary of pressure to supply the Marder and other, heavier Western-made vehicles such as tanks, insisting that Germany wouldn’t go it alone with such deliveries. Officials noted that other countries hadn’t supplied any. But this week, France, the U.S. and Germany all announced plans to send comparable armored vehicles that fall short of tanks.
Germany last year championed deals in which eastern NATO allies sent familiar Soviet-era equipment to Ukraine, with Germany in turn supplying those countries with more modern Western-made equipment.
Hebestreit said there had been talks with the U.S. and others since mid-December on how to support Ukraine going forward. He said the possibility of supplying Soviet-produced equipment is “slowly coming to an end,” while the situation in Ukraine is changing with massive Russian strikes on infrastructure and fighting could increase when the weather warms up.
Ukraine and a number of German lawmakers inside and outside Scholz’s governing coalition also have called for Germany to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks. Advocates of delivering the Leopard were cheered by the move on Marder APCs and vowed to keep pressing the point.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican Caribbean companies are a total failure when it comes to environmental care
50.8% of the 66,311 medium and.
-
At the beginning of 2023, prices increase up to 10% in food products (CANACO)
Corner stores, stores and some supermarkets.
-
Girl is bitten by a snake in Yucatán
A three year old girl was.
-
INAH Yucatan to dialogue with protesters blocking access to Chichén Itzá
This Friday, the director of the.
-
Patronato del Centro Histórico: working for the preservation of Merida’s historic center
The historic center of Mérida is.
-
Death toll in Culiacán rises to 29 dead, plus 35 injured and 21 detained: Sedena
The Secretary of National Defense, General.
-
Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau will land at AMLO’s AIFA controversial airport on Sunday, January 8th
The President of the United States,.
-
Lung cancer kills 120 Yucatecans a year
Lung cancer mortality in Yucatan is.
-
Irregular construction works under investigation near Pelicanos beach in Playa del Carmen
The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection.
-
Merida airport sets new record in air passenger arrivals
During the month of December, 2022,.
Leave a Comment