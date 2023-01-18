“I want to be president of Mexico”, admits Mauricio Vila

Mauricio Vila, governor of Yucatan, admitted in a national radio interview that he would like to be president of the Republic, responding to the questions of journalist Joaquin Lopez-Doriga.

“I would like to be President of the Republic, yes. Any politician would like it, but if there is something for which my name can be mentioned (among the presidential candidates) it is because in Yucatán there are results,” added the governor.

Vila Dosal was interviewed via telephone by López-Dóriga, regarding the presence of PRI, PAN and PRD politicians in his last Government Report. The journalist commented on the support he seems to receive from the opposition alliance, but the governor limited himself to talk about the work being done in Yucatan.

Mauricio Vila assures that Yucatán comes first

However, to a direct question about being a candidate for the presidential chair, Vila Dosal was clear: “Yes I would like to be a candidate for that alliance in 2024,” but added that he does not want to lose focus on his current work, which is to work in Yucatán to complete the projects that are pending.

“The first thing is the commitment with the citizens of Yucatan, we have to wait for the times to advance to make a decision,” he assured. “We are on time, I think this is a very good first step that has been taken with the alliance, I think the PAN gets a very good negotiation. And well, we are going to continue working here in Yucatan and at a national level, the PAN and the parties will have to do their part”.

TYT Newsroom