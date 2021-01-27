Baby Yoda Tamales the latest creation for February 2nd

MEXICO CITY (January 26, 2021).- The fever of Disney + Baby Yoda is on the rise because now the tamales for the Day of the Candlemas (Día de la Candelaria February 2), will have a different touch with this fun and tender character.
In January, a Rosca de Reyes arrived, somewhat different, but mixed with customs, because instead of the tradtional Baby Jesus, there was a Baby Yoda inside.
However, that was not enough because for this Candlemas Day the tamales will feature this same character.
In Mexico, Baby Yoda fever is out of control, as the emblematic character of The Mandalorian has stolen the hearts of many with his tender expressions and funny anecdotes throughout this series.
And now, the creators of the Baby Yoda Rosca de Reyes will not let the tamales on Candlemas Day go unnoticed, as they will integrate the character of this Disney + series.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
A new cold front would arrive in Yucatan, bringing cloudy and rainy weather
During the early hours of Thursday,.
-
World Environmental Education Day: Jan. 26
Every January 26th we celebrate the.
-
Government calls on senior citizens to get Covid-19 vaccine
Juan Ferrer, director of the Institute.
-
White House renews virus briefings: ‘Bringing back the pros’
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — For nearly.
-
China Deploys Anal Swab Tests To Detect High-Risk Covid-19 Cases
As Chinese authorities struggle to contain.
-
Actual number of deaths due to covid-19 in Mexico is almost 45% more than reported by Health Secretariat – INEGI
Between January and August 2020, a.
-
Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser: Live the experience!
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, work on.
-
Religion in Mexico declining – INEGI
In 2020, despite the pandemic, the.
-
These are the ticket prices for the Superbowl
The NFL definitely has a thing.
-
Mexico with its highest number of immigrants – INEGI
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) –.
Leave a Comment