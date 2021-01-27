Baby Yoda Tamales the latest creation for February 2nd

MEXICO CITY (January 26, 2021).- The fever of Disney + Baby Yoda is on the rise because now the tamales for the Day of the Candlemas (Día de la Candelaria February 2), will have a different touch with this fun and tender character.

In January, a Rosca de Reyes arrived, somewhat different, but mixed with customs, because instead of the tradtional Baby Jesus, there was a Baby Yoda inside.

However, that was not enough because for this Candlemas Day the tamales will feature this same character.

In Mexico, Baby Yoda fever is out of control, as the emblematic character of The Mandalorian has stolen the hearts of many with his tender expressions and funny anecdotes throughout this series.

And now, the creators of the Baby Yoda Rosca de Reyes will not let the tamales on Candlemas Day go unnoticed, as they will integrate the character of this Disney + series.

