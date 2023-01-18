Emergency landing at the Merida Airport due to passenger’s heart attack

VivaAerobus flight 10935 that took off from Cancun airport, Quintana Roo, made an emergency landing at the air terminal of this city because one of the passengers showed signs of heart attack.

The aircraft landed at 18:07 hours and once on the tarmac, security personnel boarded the aircraft to check the passenger’s state of health, which in the end turned out to be a nervous breakdown.

At the moment it is not known if he will be transferred to O’Horan hospital or to a private clinic, meanwhile there is an ambulance waiting, however, there are versions that the passenger has already been transferred, as they saw the ambulance leaving through the door located in the south sector, where the trucks enter the fuel area.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second case in less than a week, since last Thursday a person suffered a heart attack after having deposited his suitcase on the conveyor belt.

TYT Newsroom