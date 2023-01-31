Crime of extortion against women in Mexico is on the rise

The crime of extortion in which the victims were women grew 12 percent between 2021 and 2022, from 3,359 to 3,765 people.

According to a report by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), the crime of extortion in which the victims were women grew 12 percent between 2021 and 2022, going from 3,359 to 3,765 people affected by this crime.

May last year saw the highest number of women extorted in the country since January 2015, with 400 cases, according to the agency’s report.

2022 began with 236 women extorted in January, with 261 in February, in March there were 335, the following month 394 and after the peak in May, a drop began with 361 cases in June and 275 the following month.

In August there were 336 extortion victims, in September 287, in October there were 317 cases, 268 in November and the year closed with 295 people affected.

So far in the first four years of the current administration, the crime of extortion maintains an upward trend, with 3,172 cases in 2019, 2,864 in 20202 and 3,359 women victims of this crime in 2021.

The State of Mexico is the entity with the highest number of women extorted during the past year, with 1,238 cases, which represents 32.8 percent of the national total of 3,765 victims.

It is followed by Veracruz with 358 extorted women, Jalisco with 296, Guanajuato with 283 and Nuevo Leon with 282 victims, in the top five of the entities affected by this crime.

When measuring extortion in the states, per 100,000 women, Zacatecas is the most dangerous state, registering 25 cases per 100,000 population.

It is followed by Baja California with 17.23 cases per 100,000 women, the State of Mexico with 13.62 cases, Colima with 13.05 and Nuevo León with 9.78 cases.

TYT Newsroom